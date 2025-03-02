He's the New Toni Kroos: Real Madrid Agrees to Pay 60m for Him to Come to Bernabéu

Real Madrid achieved an important 0-1 victory against Real Sociedad at Reale Arena last Wednesday. An achievement that allows them the peace of mind that the Copa del Rey tie, which will be decided at Santiago Bernabéu, starts with them one goal ahead.

However, the joy of the triumph was overshadowed by one of the worst possible news: the injury of Dani Ceballos. The player from Utrera suffered a setback in the first half when an inconsequential collision occurred with Takefusa Kubo.

The medical diagnosis confirmed the worst: Injury to the semimembranosus muscle with tendon involvement in the left leg.

| Europa Press

Therefore, it is estimated that Dani Ceballos will be out for about two months, a period that will leave him out of some of the most important matches of the season.

A Setback for Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos's absence is a major blow for Real Madrid. The midfielder was showing a great level of play in recent weeks, becoming a key piece in the midfield directed by Carlo Ancelotti.

His ability to recover balls, distribute play and provide creativity was being essential to ensure the team's success.

However, the injury of the player from Seville leaves Real Madrid with fewer options in the midfield. Faced with this setback, the club might be forced to seek reinforcement in the transfer market, especially if Ceballos's recovery time extends longer than expected.

The Signing of Martín Zubimendi, the Preferred Option

In this context, Real Madrid would be considering the signing of Martín Zubimendi, a player from Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder is one of the great sensations of LaLiga, standing out for his defensive solidity, vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball.

Zubimendi has been linked with Real Madrid for several seasons and his profile would fit perfectly in Carlo Ancelotti's play style.

The midfielder is young, has great potential and has already proven capable of playing on big stages.

Martín Zubimendi's Situation and Real Madrid's Interest

Real Sociedad has no intention of letting Zubimendi go easily. The midfielder has an active contract, but Madrid would be willing to make a financial effort to incorporate the player.

Specifically, the signing of Martín Zubimendi would cost Real Madrid 60 million euros, the amount corresponding to his release clause. An investment that could be an ideal solution to mitigate Dani Ceballos's absence and strengthen the midfield.

With the season advancing and the fight for the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and the Champions League in full swing, Real Madrid needs to make quick decisions to remain competitive.

Zubimendi's arrival could be the necessary reinforcement to ensure stability in the midfield while Dani Ceballos recovers.