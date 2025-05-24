Barça makes it official, neither Bayern nor Liverpool: 'Frenkie de Jong will play in the...'

Frenkie de Jong landed at Camp Nou during the summer of 2019 from Ajax, where he had a prominent role. Barça made a significant investment for the Dutch international by paying 86 million euros. It was a high-profile and exciting signing for the Barça fans considering that Frenkie was seen as one of the great promises of European soccer at that time.

However, since his arrival, the reality has been quite different, and although Frenkie de Jong has shown his undeniable quality as a footballer, irregularity has marked his Barça career. De Jong has been recurrently plagued by his physical problems, which have hindered his performance. He has had moments of great level that have been overshadowed by his long absences and his disconnections in crucial matches.

| Europa Press

Doubts around Frenkie de Jong have been growing year after year, and last summer he was about to leave the Catalan club. He had several interesting offers on the table, but ultimately none came to fruition. Fortunately, because the '21' has found his best version under Hansi Flick

Frenkie de Jong shines with Flick, but still hasn't renewed

Despite Frenkie de Jong becoming one of Barça's most important pieces, his future at Camp Nou depends on his renewal. At the moment, the Dutchman only has one more season under contract, until 2026. A situation that generates a lot of nervousness, especially after what happened last year when he refused to renew.

Joan Laporta doesn't plan to let him go for free in 2026 when his contract with Barça ends after the significant investment made. Therefore, if he doesn't renew in the coming weeks, he will have to leave this very summer. High-level teams like Liverpool and Bayern are interested in Frenkie de Jong, but Laporta has stepped in to address the constant rumors and tell the truth.

Frenkie de Jong's renewal takes a U-turn

Despite everything mentioned earlier, in the last few hours, Joan Laporta has made it official where Frenkie de Jong will play next season. "I have always been very fond of Frenkie: he is very excited, we are very determined to do whatever is necessary for him to continue. Soon we will be able to announce that he continues with us", explained the Barça president.

Thus, Joan Laporta confirmed that Frenkie de Jong will remain linked to Barça's future and will end up renewing his contract. The '21' will continue to be an essential piece in the team's midfield. This way, the summer saga will come to an end: De Jong will renew and remain linked to FC Barcelona's discipline.