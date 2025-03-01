Barça Knocks Out Raphinha, Ferran Torres's Sale Pays for a Top Signing: Flick Wins

There is no doubt that one of the star players of this new Barça is Raphinha, who is having an extraordinary season. The Brazilian winger has played 38 games this term, having scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions. These are numbers of a true star and worthy of being a Ballon d'Or candidate.

However, despite Raphinha reaching his best form with Flick, Barça is still considering strengthening the offensive area. The German coach has repeatedly asked the club's sports management for a top reinforcement for the attacking line who can move on the left wing and cut inside. Flick wants to enhance all lines of the team and this position in particular.

| @FCBarcelona

The aim is not to find a pure winger or replace Raphinha, but rather to have a versatile player who can complement the forward line. A player profile that is fast, skillful, and can play both on the left and as a center forward. The club's economic situation makes a major signing difficult, so everything will depend on the sale of Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres Could Be the Sacrificed One

Flick knows that to sign someone, he first has to let someone go: Barça needs to make a significant sale to undertake a top-level signing. In this regard, the board sees Ferran Torres as the player who could bring in a good income in the summer. Although his performance this season is really good, the future of the '7' is hanging in the air.

To date, Ferran Torres has played 28 games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 3 assists. That's why Barça is convinced they will receive good offers in the summer: it is said that in the Premier League there are several interested parties who can offer 40M. Thus, Ferran Torres could become the key piece for the arrival of Nico Williams, which would leave Raphinha out.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Nico Williams, the Big Bet

If Ferran Torres leaves, Nico Williams will once again be the main protagonist of the transfer market. Last summer, his arrival seemed certain, but in the end, everything went wrong: Barça's difficult economic situation and Nico's desire to stay in Bilbao were decisive. But now, several months later, everything could be different.

For Raphinha, what happened last summer was a lack of respect for him, casting doubt on all his work. And now the Brazilian could experience another summer of the Nico Williams saga: Flick believes that the Navarrese forward fits the desired profile and would be a great reinforcement for the culé attack. For Nico to finally join Barça, a significant sale will be needed and in this sense, Ferran Torres could be key.