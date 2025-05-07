Alert: Barça Activates Alternative Signing to Nico Williams, Hansi Flick Assures

After the elimination in the Champions League, Barça is already moving directly toward the next summer transfer market with a very clear mission. Hansi Flick knows that his Barça needs depth and new elements for the attacking front, which is why he is already dreaming of a very specific signing. This won't be Nico Williams, but it will be a top alternative that even improves the performance of the Athletic Club footballer.

Hansi Flick is very clear about it and has already decided: he wants Barça to forget about Nico Williams and for Joan Laporta to bring him the trendy left winger. Barça fell in Europe against Inter, but they did so with pride and feel ready to convince any great world star. Said and done: Hansi Flick gets the green light, picks up the phone, and starts negotiating for the real alternative to Nico Williams.

Barça kept dreaming of being able to close the signing of Nico Williams, but Hansi Flick has several alternative options, and one of them has already been definitively confirmed. Meanwhile, Barça, which seeks to compete for everything again with Hansi Flick, has closed the signing, for €50M, of a talent more skilled than Nico Williams. This is confirmed by Barça sources, who also acknowledge that this talent, which was just one step away from slipping away, could become better than Nico Williams himself.

Alert, Barça Activates the Alternative Signing to Nico Williams, Hansi Flick Confirms It

Nico Williams was one of the standout names of Euro 2024, but from Barça, they confirm that his signing, despite being a priority, is already ruled out. All roads led to the same destination: Barça only has one option, which involves paying, in full and within a deadline, the release clause of the winger. Joan Laporta dreamed of Nico Williams, but he has already closed another signing as an alternative: Hansi Flick has definitively convinced him.

Joan Laporta was in love with the left winger from Athletic Club de Bilbao, but he acknowledges that his signing will be complicated, especially due to the demanding conditions of the Basque team, which doesn't want to negotiate.

With all this, Barça has moved to its 'Plan B', which will be endorsed by a Hansi Flick that has captivated the Barça fan.

Hansi Flick Says Goodbye to Nico Williams to Sign...

The conclusion after losing to Inter is clear: besides strengthening the defense, new solutions in attack must be sought. Lamine Yamal has been Barça's great offensive leader in the Champions League, but he can't do it all alone. Hansi Flick has requested more resources in the attacking front, and Joan Laporta has provided them: signing confirmed, goodbye Nico Williams.

The favorites to sign for Barça were Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, or Leao, but the list of candidates doesn't stop there; it also includes other very interesting options. And now, the latest to possibly join the desired wingers is none other than Ademola Lookman, who has captivated Hansi Flick.

Without a doubt, Ademola Lookman is part of that select group of footballers who carry the label of eternally underrated. The Nigerian, however, introduced himself to those who didn't know him with an outstanding performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Barça wants Ademola Lookman to be the replacement for Nico Williams: his price would be around €50M.