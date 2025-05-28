Aitana Bonmatí wants 3 signings to win the Champions League: 'Aleixandri, Martina and...'

The defeat in the Champions League final left a bitter taste for Women's Barça. Arsenal took the title and the blaugrana team fell just short of their fourth Champions League, but the club is already thinking about the immediate future. The next season will bring changes and the excitement to fight for major titles remains intact.

Renewals and necessary changes

Women's Barça knows that in order to reclaim the top spot in Europe, they need to renew and strengthen. Some important contract renewals have already been completed, but the squad needs significant reinforcements to remain competitive. Aitana Bonmatí, one of the leaders both on and off the field, is clear about the priorities in the transfer market.

One of the most desired reinforcements is the return of Laia Aleixandri. The Catalan defender, who currently plays for Manchester City, is expected to return to Barça. Aleixandri came up through the club's youth ranks and her versatility in defense and midfield makes her key for the new project.

Martina Fernández, the bet for the defense

Another player who could wear the blaugrana jersey again is Martina Fernández. The center-back, currently on loan at Everton, is having a great season and Barça is closely following her progress. The club highly values her performance and doesn't rule out her return to Barcelona to stay with the squad.

These two players represent a clear reinforcement for the defense and midfield. Barça is seeking stability at the back to avoid mistakes that proved costly in the last final.

The attack awaiting a new game-changing move

In attack, the initial plan was to sign Klara Bühl, a forward highly regarded at the club for her speed and dribbling ability. In fact, it seemed that everything was on track and that the player would arrive to strengthen Barça's offensive line.

However, according to journalist María Tikas in Diario Sport, the operation has taken an unexpected turn. Klara Bühl renewed her contract with Bayern Munich, breaking the verbal agreement with Barça. This forces the club to look for other alternatives for that key area of the field.

The future of Women's Barça

Aitana Bonmatí knows that the squad must adapt to keep fighting for everything. Barça not only wants to reaffirm their dominance in Spain, with the Copa de la Reina as the first objective, but they also want to return to the top of Europe.

With Aleixandri's return, the possible comeback of Martina, and a new option for the attack, the blaugrana team wants to lift their fourth Champions League.