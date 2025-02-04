Comuns councilor calls some posters warning of the rise in thefts racist

Catalonia has long faced a serious security problem affecting both large cities and small towns. The municipalities are adopting increasingly drastic measures to protect their citizens, but it is not enough. The law continues to support repeat offenses, which is the main factor in the increase in crime.

| La Ciutat

Faced with the feeling of defenselessness, many residents decide to take the initiative to protect themselves from insecurity. This has happened in La Bisbal d'Empordà, a municipality in the province of Girona with 12,000 inhabitants.

There, posters have appeared warning residents about the increase in thefts. The councilor of the Comuns in the town, Bilal Bensahid, has reported the posters to the Mossos for an alleged case of discrimination. The reason is the message attributing the thefts to "repeat offender Moroccan youths around 18 years old."

The poster has appeared on various streets where thefts frequently occur. They advise residents to "leave everything well locked when you leave home." They warn that thefts have occurred in broad daylight and even recommend installing alarms.

Residents, fed up with repeat offenses

The councilor of the Comuns has reported it to the police and has asked residents to remove the posters if they see them. He has expressed his defense in favor of "an open and respectful city."

The political group represented by Bilal Bensahid has systematically denied that there is a rise in crime in Catalonia. They point to isolated cases and rumors magnified by the far right and its loudspeakers to criminalize certain groups. Police data not only corroborate the rise in crime but also the high presence of foreigners among repeat offenders.

In La Bisbal d'Empordà, in November, the police arrested seven criminals with 90 prior offenses for crimes against property in just a few days. Mayors and merchants in the region joined forces to demand a more rigorous application of the law against these repeat offenders.

In cities like Barcelona, police data show up to 80% of foreign minors among repeat offenders. Such high figures suggest a recurring pattern, which may be of interest for prevention by both the police and the residents themselves. Although the Comuns consider it racist and discriminatory.