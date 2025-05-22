Albiol explodes over the latest repeat offender: 'He's already back on the street again.'

Xavier García Albiol regained his leadership role in Badalona with the promise to restore order in the city. When he took the reins of the city council, Badalona was among the cities with the most crimes in all of Catalonia. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there has been a decrease in crime this past year.

| ACN

But the data remain concerning. Homicides have doubled, and there has been an increase in rapes, thefts, and drug trafficking. Behind this criminality are phenomena like squatting and repeat offenses.

Crime Evolution in Badalona (2024-2025) Crimes January-March 2024 January-March 2025 Variation % CONVENTIONAL CRIME 3,241 3,238 -0.1 1. Intentional homicides and completed murders 0 2 100 Source: Ministerio del Interior

The city's mayor is carrying out an offensive against squatting and for a change in the laws that protect and encourage crime. Albiol has once again used his social media to report the latest case of repeat offenses.

Xavier García Albiol explained that on Tuesday, the Guàrdia Urbana of Badalona arrested a 32-year-old Moroccan "for kissing a minor." The individual assaulted one of the officers when he was about to be arrested. Despite having been arrested 14 times previously, "this afternoon the man was already back on the street."

According to the mayor, in his first hours of freedom, he assaulted an officer again and was arrested once more. "I hope he is judged and expelled to his country," Albiol wished.

Regularization with criminal records

"The most dangerous thing is that soon he will be regularized along with another 500,000, among whom there will be thousands of decent people who come to work but will sneak in many criminals." This is the message from Fátima, one of the people who commented on Albiol's post on X.

Just this week, the new immigration regulation was approved, which relaxes the conditions for illegal immigrants to obtain papers. Something has particularly caught attention. From now on, criminal records will no longer be an impediment.

This means that people like this Moroccan will not only remain on the street despite their criminal history, but they will also be able to regularize their situation. This not only poses a risk to security. It is also an injustice to the honest immigrants who come to work, comply with the rules, and want to regularize their situation.

Meanwhile, the Guàrdia Urbana continues doing their job in Badalona to see how judges release criminals back onto the streets after a few hours. It is a reflection of the failure of a system that condemns cities and their residents to unchecked degradation.