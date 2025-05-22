VIDEO | TV3 workers explode against management over the new Telenotícies

Poor management, affected workers, abuse of authority, suspicious procedures, privileges for Toni Cruanyes, hiring based on personal affinity, bad atmosphere in the newsroom…

All of this is being reported by TV3 workers, directly pointing to the management of the Catalan public television in a harsh statement published this week.

A few days ago, TV3 announced changes starting next season in the Telenotícies. Among them, for example, that Toni Cruanyes will present the evening news from Monday to Thursday and not from Monday to Friday as was usual until now.

TV3 workers criticize that it is a strange format and that the decision is only understood because it was negotiated by those involved. That is, they imply that Toni Cruanyes will enjoy the privilege of having one more day off because he negotiated it and not because professional criteria were followed. But this doesn't end here.

The TV3 news staff says that the selection process for the new Telenotícies presenters has been opaque, has "affected some colleagues," and that decisions have been made in a non-objective manner. They also reveal that there is a bad atmosphere in the newsroom because the presenters have been chosen based on personal affinities with the management.

In short, this is the situation of a television that costs us more than 336 million euros in public funds each year and has executives, criticized even by the workers, who earn between 90 and 120,000 euros annually. In fact, the current president of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation is Rosa Romà, who earns more than 120,000 euros annually and is a person close to Esquerra Republicana. Perhaps this helps to understand a little more about what is happening at TV3.