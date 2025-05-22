PP takes stock of the first year of the legislature: Salvador Illa's 6 mistakes

"Catalonia is not doing well." This is the diagnosis offered by the PP, this Wednesday in Parliament, during the interpellation to the Govern about the balance of the first year of the legislature. The deputy and spokesperson Juan Fernández has conducted an exhaustive analysis of Illa's Catalonia, pointing out its main failures in these first months.

| Parlament

The PP states that Catalonia "remains in decline" because PSC has refused to make a radical shift in the public policies of the Generalitat. "Catalonia needed to break with the past and open a new stage," said the popular spokesperson. "On the contrary, we have found a weak government incapable of articulating a majority to approve a budget," he added.

Additionally, he criticized that they have only been able to approve two laws, and that they govern "by decree, mainly to intervene and sanction." He characterized the Illa Govern as "a government of announcements" that "has created all kinds of expert committees" but "has always fallen short in actions."

PP points out Illa's mistakes

In its desire to point out the continuity of Salvador Illa's government with respect to the pro-independence executives, Juan Fernández has pointed out six major fiascos. The Illa Govern promised radical changes in security, economy, administration, education, and infrastructure. But according to the PP, they have not occurred.

1. Insecurity

Juan Fernández characterized "a Govern incapable of reversing the wave of crime and insecurity in our streets." He recalled that 2024 closed with the highest crime rates in Catalonia's history, and 2025 begins with shootings in many neighborhoods of Catalonia."

2. Economy

He also described "a Govern without the audacity to take the necessary measures to boost the Catalan economy, lower taxes, and encourage the return of companies that left."

3. Administration

Likewise, he presented "a cowardly Govern to address the adjustments required by the Generalitat's macrostructure, thus ending the bureaucratic framework that drains citizens' resources."

4. Education

For the PP, there is a "weak Govern to turn around the educational policies that have led to the worst school results in decades and the general discouragement of teachers."

5. Infrastructure

There is also "a Govern without strategic vision that refuses to decisively address the major infrastructures that Catalonia needs. The airport, the fourth beltway, or the Hard Rock."

6. Pro-independence

Juan Fernández spoke of "a continuist Govern with the failed public policies developed by the pro-independence and radical left in recent years in economic, educational, cultural, and fiscal matters."

Against the Govern's economic policy

The summary for the PP is that "Salvador Illa keeps managing but the pro-independence leaders keep ruling." They accuse Illa of "embracing the explicit agenda of ERC and Junts" while public services "are falling apart." In the words of their spokesperson, "in one year nationalism has advanced more in its roadmap than in the years of the Procés."

Fernández focused part of his intervention on criticizing the Govern's economic policy. This has been, according to him, "influenced by its dependence on the extreme left of ERC and Comuns." This has prevented "betting on a competitive and prosperous model for families and entrepreneurs."

| E-Noticies

The PP has harshly criticized the "aggressive fiscal policy" that "hinders savings and growth." Instead of stimulating private initiative, they say, the Govern has subscribed to public spending, promoting market control and intervention. He recalled that Catalonia is the community with the most own taxes, and "the Govern refuses to eliminate the triple taxation of the inheritance tax."

To this criticism, he added the blocking of major projects and the lack of investment in public services. This has led to "uncontrolled" waiting lists and dependency aids that do not arrive.

PSC highlights 4 successes of its government

In contrast to the PP's pessimism, PSC has emphasized the "success" of its government work focused on 4 achievements. According to the Minister of the Presidency, Albert Dalmau, these successes are economic leadership, housing, security, and public services.

According to him, the Catalan economy is growing above the Spanish and European averages, GDP records have been broken, and exports have increased. He highlighted that there are 10,000 international companies in Catalonia and that in one year, social security affiliates have increased by 70,000. Likewise, he emphasized the decrease in unemployment (0.5 points) and youth unemployment (3 points).

Regarding security, he referred to the 6% decrease in crime in 2025, especially in violent robberies and home burglaries. He stressed that this is due to "the government's work and the investment agreements."