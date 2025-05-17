The mayor of Badalona, Xavier Garcia Albiol, has announced that this summer measures will be tightened to prevent birthday parties on the beach. According to Albiol, these celebrations, especially those organized by Latin American families, have become a problem for public space. In a recent interview, the mayor insisted that the beach can't become a playground or an improvised event area.

"Badalona beach can't be a place for massive outdoor parties," he stated. This declaration comes after citizen complaints about the excessive use of these spaces for celebrations that, in many cases, generate noise, dirt, and inconvenience for other users.

Albiol clarified that these parties are not allowed and that this year surveillance will be intensified to prevent them. "Those who violate the regulations will be sanctioned," he warned, showing a firm tone toward what he considers a problem of incivility. The mayor also made direct reference to the custom, common in some Latin American communities, of celebrating birthdays outdoors, which has sparked debate in the city.

The Albiol phenomenon

This stance is not new for Albiol, who is known for directly addressing issues related to insecurity, dirt, and illegal occupation in Badalona. His clear and forceful discourse has achieved an unprecedented political success in Catalonia. This is none other than a PPC politician having electoral success in a region traditionally weak for the populares.

Albiol's position, ultimately, once again reflects his intention to keep order and coexistence in the municipality. In any case, this is an increasingly strong outcry in Catalonia's municipal politics, which effectively embodies citizen complaints. Among other things, for example, this explains the emergence of Aliança Catalana, which was born in the heat of municipal politics in Ripoll.