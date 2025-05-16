Parents arrested in Spain for the genital mutilation of their 3-year-old daughter

One of the consequences of mass immigration in Spain is the cultural clash due to diametrically opposed customs. Some Africans who arrive in our country continue practicing ancestral customs. These clash with Western values such as the protection of women and children's rights.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Recently, alarm was raised over the increase in cases of female genital mutilation in Spain. A dramatic case that occurred these days has now come to light. The police have arrested a couple for subjecting their three-year-old daughter to clitoral ablation.

The National Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in Elche (Alicante). They are being investigated for a serious injury crime against their three-year-old daughter. The minor underwent a genital surgical procedure that caused irreversible damage.

It all began when the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office and the Investigating Court requested police intervention after receiving a report from a local health center. During a routine medical check-up, doctors detected healed wounds compatible with genital ablation. This type of practice is common in some African countries and involves the mutilation of female genitals.

Mutilation due to cultural beliefs

The report, prepared after the medical consultation, indicated that there were no signs of prior abuse from the minor's educational or health environment. The girl, who arrived in Spain in May 2024 with her parents, had not raised suspicions until that check-up. It was then that doctors detected traces of the intervention.

Following this finding, the National Police initiated a series of investigations to clarify the origin of the injuries. During interviews with the parents, the father admitted that the intervention had taken place due to cultural beliefs. However, he did not provide details about when or where the procedure was carried out.

As the investigation progressed, the agents managed to identify those responsible for the assault on the minor. Although the evidence suggests that the intervention took place outside of Spain, the police continued with the investigation. Finally, after locating them, both parents were arrested in Elche.

The minor, under protection

The minor is now under the care of social services, and her case is being treated with the utmost priority. The detainees, who are being investigated for serious injuries, have been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Elche.

This case has highlighted the importance of early detection of harmful practices for children's health, such as genital ablation. Although prohibited in many countries, it continues to be practiced in some cultures. The National Police continue with the investigations to clarify all the details of what happened and determine the responsibilities of those involved.

The arrest of this couple in Elche underscores the commitment of Spanish authorities in the fight against female genital mutilation and the protection of children's rights. Experts warn about the need to continue educating and raising awareness among the population about the risks and consequences of these practices.

Increase in cases in Catalonia

The PP recently requested data from the Generalitat on cases of female genital mutilation in Catalonia. According to the data provided, 17 cases and 120 attempts have been detected in the last decade. The PP denounced the increase in this practice and also the opacity of the data, as it is unknown whether the aggressors have been expelled from Spain.

This phenomenon coincides with another very concerning one, such as forced marriages. Both phenomena are cultural traits present in our country but are often hidden within the communities themselves.

Fortunately, the update of prevention protocols has allowed the police to detect many cases.The issue generates much discomfort for the left, which defends the benefits of the multicultural model. "There is a false salon feminism obsessed with the morning catcall from a construction worker, but that looks the other way at the alarming increase in female genital mutilations in Catalonia," denounced the popular deputy Alejandro Fernández in parliament.