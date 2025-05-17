LGTBI activists protest in Barcelona with Palestinian flags

The radical Catalan left has long been navigating ideological confusion. Mainly due to the incompatibility of staunch defense of Islamism with the banner of radical feminism. An entity in defense of sexual and reproductive liberation has highlighted this inconsistency.

| Forbes

Crida LGBTI, an organization linked to the pro-independence left, has called for participation in the Diada against LGBTI-phobia. Under the slogan "Plantem cara," they are calling for a demonstration this Saturday at Jardinets de Gràcia, in Barcelona.

What is surprising is that on the poster they put the rainbow flag next to the Palestinian flag, where homosexuality is persecuted. Islam, the dominant religion in Palestine, considers homosexuals to be deviants and punishes them even with death.

The incoherence of the left

Crida LGBTI has joined the boycott of Eurovision due to Israel's participation in the final taking place this Saturday in Switzerland. "We can't accept that a supposedly cultural event is used to whitewash a genocide," the entity states. Despite this, in Israel, the rights of the LGTBI community are protected unlike in the Palestinian territories.

It should be remembered that the Palestinian Authority has systematically banned Pride events for "contravening social values." In contrast, Israel has become an oasis of freedom for homosexuals and trans people in the Middle East.

Despite this, this organization in favor of LGTBI rights often shares publications against "the genocidal State of Israel" and in favor of Palestine. This Saturday, activists will demonstrate with rainbow flags and Palestinian flags, despite the inconsistency. In favor of the rights of homosexuals that are prohibited in Palestine.

Amidst trans controversy

Among the organization's demands is also the approval and implementation of the trans law in Catalonia. The demonstration will take place amidst controversy over the British court's ruling against trans quotas. The justice system considers that these positions are reserved for women of biological female sex.

A part of the left believes that the rights of trans people must be protected, but that the female gender can't be subject to mere self-perception. In contrast, another part believes that trans people can legally be considered women. This gives them the right to participate in the same sports competitions and to occupy positions reserved for women in the administration.