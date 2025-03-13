Police Unions Express Concern in Salt: 'This is Just the Prelude'

This week's altercations in Salt have sparked an intense debate on the street. Where some see a housing emergency and institutional racism, others claim to be fed up with squatting and the double standards for outsiders and locals. The police's opinion was yet to be known, as they have been the target of violence from radical organizations these days.

The Mossos d'Esquadra have admirably exercised restraint in the face of the serious disturbances in the streets of Salt. At the same time, they have been accused by leftist organizations of racism and police brutality. They have now spoken out about what happened.

Police unions warn that the situation is unsustainable and that it is only the beginning of what is to come. The governing parties in Catalonia have been encouraging or whitewashing the violation of laws for years, and this has its consequences. They also send a message to political and police leaders, in the face of the challenge of public safety.

This Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The independent Mossos union USPAC has been particularly harsh in its analysis of what is happening. They warn that Salt is a "powder keg" that has ended up exploding, and that right now it is a "lost" city.

They describe the scenes of these days as "more typical of a third-world country," but issue a warning. This is just the "prelude" of what is to come, they say, "the tip of the iceberg." They clearly point to the political leaders for having "allowed" this situation to arise, with their "cowardice and hypocrisy."

They also direct their criticism at the police leadership for their "incompetence and childishness," having left the Salt police station "without resources or personnel." Their statement has been very harsh, but it is not the only one.

Demand Urgent Measures

The Independent Local Police Union SIP-FEPOL has also expressed its "concern" about what happened in Salt. They have demanded "immediate" measures to strengthen the police forces. They warn that we are facing a "serious security situation," both for the officers and for the citizens.

For this reason, they propose increasing the police forces of Mossos d'Esquadra and Local Police, both in Salt and in Girona. They want "more material resources," such as riot gear and adapted vehicles. They suggest the creation of specialized rapid response units "to act more efficiently in the face of urban violence like that in Salt."

They ask that officers have clear and effective guidelines in situations of public disorder, and zero tolerance for aggression against officers. They show their support for the officers involved in the Salt operation and condemn the violence against the police.