X vs. TV3: the other side of what's happening in Ripoll or why Sílvia Orriols is causing trouble

In recent times, TV3 has focused its critical attention on Sílvia Orriols, contributing to her demonization. Through interviews with far-left groups, such as OJS, TV3 has spread the message that there is an "ideological persecution" in Ripoll. However, the reality is different: Orriols did not become mayor by imposition, but through the ballot box.

"Xavier," a user on X, has shared his perspective on what is really happening in Ripoll, disproving the narrative that TV3 has promoted. According to this user, the political tension in the town is not related to an alleged lack of coexistence. On the contrary, it is due to the end of the privileges of a clientelist network that fed off the subsidy system. In other words, the political industry:

"Normal people go about their lives, including immigrants, although their 'thing' of bringing in more people and giving them favors has been cut off," Xavier explains. The real conflict, according to this user, lies in the elimination of these privileges. Previously, politicians used to offer favors such as "I'll talk to the mayor and fix it." But with Orriols's arrival to power, this has changed as she has audited the granting of subsidies.

| E-Noticies

Orriols against the political industry

This aligns with Aliança Catalana's disruptive proposals regarding public spending control. One of its most controversial projects is the proposal to eliminate subsidies to political parties, especially those received by municipal groups. Aliança Catalana believes that Catalan politics is too influenced by the economic interests derived from these subsidies.

In Catalonia, for example, Parliament distributes a multimillion sum in subsidies every year: 9 million euros in total. Orriols, however, has proposed eliminating these contributions. This rejection of the distribution of public money to parties puts Aliança Catalana in a confrontational position with traditional Catalan politics, which depends on these contributions.

In fact, Orriols's proposal resonates with an idea promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei, who also advocates for eliminating party funding. If implemented in Catalonia, this measure could radically change the political landscape. Parties would be forced to finance themselves with voluntary contributions and not with public money.