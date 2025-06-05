Junts sinks Comuns and CUP after requesting another study commission on housing

Housing is one of the main topics of this legislative term in the Parliament of Catalonia. The left uses the housing crisis to stir up the streets and regain electoral strength. Although in recent years it has been proven that wherever their housing policies have governed, they have been an absolute failure.

Faced with a lack of ideas, the Catalan left is now proposing a new study commission. Comuns and CUP have submitted a resolution proposal in Parliament for the creation of a study commission on guaranteeing the right to housing.

Comuns deputy Susana Segovia has defended the creation of this commission "to understand why 26.6% of families suffer from residential exclusion" (26.6%). Comuns want it to be a commission where experts are included. "But above all, where we can all listen to each other and be proactive, and debate with a constructive vision."

Comuns have taken the opportunity to once again showcase their proposals on housing. The deputy spoke out against private funds and in favor of more market intervention. They want the commission to result in a "guarantee law for the right to housing."

CUP, meanwhile, also defended the commission to guarantee the right to affordable housing. "It can't be that a worker, after paying rent, is left in poverty," said deputy Pilar Castillejo. Their proposal is the creation of a commission "with experts coming from activism," who are "the ones who defend the right to housing" and "not those who want to profit."

Junts calls out Comuns and CUP

The proposal caused criticism from a broad sector of Parliament, and Junts was especially harsh. Deputy Glòria Freixa asked a question that embarrassed Comuns and CUP. "Are you really, in a housing emergency like the one we're experiencing, coming here today to propose to citizens that they start a study commission today? Are you really proposing this seriously?" said the deputy.

Junts recalled that much more public housing is needed and that, for this, private sector help is also necessary. They also reproached the cynicism of ecosocialists and CUP members. "I don't know what we have to talk about, if you then legislate without reaching consensus with anyone and always end up imposing," exclaimed Freixa.

The deputy gave a real scolding to the Catalan left and their cynicism regarding housing. "You can fool whoever you want with seasonal rentals and tourist use. Give the data on what this really means to solve the situation. You'll reach a conclusion: it's crumbs compared to the funding Catalonia needs to move housing policies forward."

Junts takes a stand

Junts registered in December a proposal for a legislative panel with representation from all parties. A panel "to legislate, not to end up with a study commission in a year," said the Junts deputy. The left's response was "no."

"You can send us all the trolls you want. Today Junts says enough, we're taking a stand, it's over. A commission is not the solution," the deputy concluded.

The proposal passed with the votes of PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP.