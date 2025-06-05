Comuns show their claws to protect Pedro Sánchez

The famous "wall" of President Pedro Sánchez now works more and better than ever. The proof is that his government partners aren't moving an inch despite the stench of corruption from PSOE. We saw it recently with Junts, which rules out any motion of no confidence, and now we see it with the Catalan division of Sumar: the Comuns.

In a recent appearance on TV3, Comuns deputy David Cid performed a balancing act to justify his support for PSOE. According to deputy Cid, "PSOE has to give explanations, but PP has no legitimacy to talk about democratic renewal." It's a curious situation in which the government partners themselves resort to the classic "you even more" tactic:

This situation actually holds no mystery. PSOE's partners have pinned all their hopes on Sánchez staying in Moncloa to obtain some of the concessions PSOE promises. In the case of Sumar-Comuns, the dependence on Sánchez is at its highest.

| Moncloa

The latest polls show a complete electoral collapse for Yolanda Díaz and her satellites. More specifically, Sumar would go from 31 deputies to 7 in the Congress of Deputies. Meanwhile, the Comuns have just signed the worst result in their history in a Catalan regional election. In fact, the Comuns are one of PSC's luckiest crutches.

All standing firm

The stability presented by the "Frankenstein" government is precisely due to the dependence all the partners have on Sánchez. As was recently pointed out in E-Notícies, Junts is another example of a party that, for all intents and purposes, is a hostage. Without a firm amnesty, Puigdemont has no incentive to remove PSOE from Moncloa.

Another conclusion can be drawn from this situation: President Pedro Sánchez doesn't have much room to call early elections. With Sumar's electoral collapse, Sánchez would run a great risk if he tried to renew "Frankenstein" and water down the impact of corruption. Until the next general elections arrive, it's highly likely that balancing acts like those performed by figures such as David Cid will continue.