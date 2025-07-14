Comuns come out battered after insulting Torre Pacheco residents

The system, and especially the so-called left, have decided that Torre Pacheco residents are far-right. They can't understand that most of them might simply be neighbors tired of seeing criminals roam freely without paying for their actions.

They don't care that the origin of the recent clashes in this town in Murcia is the beating that several young people gave to an elderly man. They don't care that, as OKDiario explained this Monday, so far two young men aged 21 and 22, of Moroccan nationality and in an irregular situation, have been arrested. They aren't accused of assaulting the elderly man, but they are accused of cheering on the striker and not helping the victim. In any case, the system and the left in particular don't care about that.

| Europa Press

They don't care because the narrative they want to impose is that what's happening in Torre Pacheco is solely and exclusively the work of the far right and racism. This same narrative is the one Comuns wanted to claim this Monday on their social media. However, this ended up backfiring on them.

The party of Jéssica Albiach, Ada Colau, David Cid, and company didn't hesitate to insult Torre Pacheco residents. "What's happening in Torre Pacheco is a racist hunt fueled by the hatred of the far right and the complicity of those who look the other way," they stated on X, using every possible cliché.

What they perhaps didn't expect was that dozens of users would reproach them for their words and end up getting burned. In what a way. "You're the ones fueling the far right," Carlos Martínez replied to them. "You have time to talk about Murcia, but not about the homeless man who was murdered on Friday in Barceloneta, hypocrites," this Barcelona resident reminded them. In this case, he was referring to events that took place in the Catalan capital, where two underage individuals of Maghrebi origin tried to rob a homeless man and, during the struggle, knocked the man to the ground, killing him.

"What's happening in Torre Pacheco is a consequence of your soft policies," Anna Rius reproached them. "Either the authorities get their act together or Torre Pacheco will be just an anecdote," warned a user named Marc. "You've spent years ignoring the problems that come with illegal immigration," "you're the ones looking the other way with repeat foreign offenders," "expel the repeat offenders and you'll see the far right decrease," "why don't you condemn the first assault," or "hypocrites" are some of the many responses, all against, that Comuns have received on their controversial post.