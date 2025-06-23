Vox will ask Pedro Sánchez's partners to force him to call elections

Vox will soon present a motion in Congress to demand the dissolution of the Cortes and the calling of general elections. This move takes place in a context of growing pressure on the government due to corruption cases affecting PSOE. In particular, the recent involvement of high-ranking party officials, such as Santos Cerdán, in alleged corruption schemes.

The motion, which will be voted on Thursday, highlights the seriousness of the political situation, noting that the Guardia Civil has "proven the existence of a criminal organization." Vox points directly to President Pedro Sánchez, accusing him of being responsible for the situation due to his dual role as president of the government and secretary general. The motion aims to force coalition partners to take a stance on the matter, creating a scenario of uncertainty for the parties supporting the government.

With this motion, Vox aims not only to pressure President Pedro Sánchez, but also to take advantage of PSOE's moment of weakness to strengthen its political position. The proposal highlights the need to recover political stability and the prestige of the institutions. In Vox's view, this will only be possible with the calling of new elections.

Vox, the main beneficiary of PSOE's crisis

The corruption scandal surrounding PSOE is having significant repercussions on the Spanish political scene, with one of the main beneficiaries of this situation being Vox. According to the latest polls, Abascal's party has seen a notable increase in its electoral support. This positions it as one of the strongest alternatives in the face of the bipartisan crisis.

A recent GESOP poll reveals that Vox has increased its vote share, reaching 16%, which places it in a range of between 57 and 61 seats. This is a considerable increase compared to the 33 seats obtained in the last elections in 2023.

This growth is taking place in a context of general disaffection toward PSOE, which has seen its support drop to 27%. Meanwhile, PP is also facing difficulties in capitalizing on PSOE's collapse. With more moderate growth and a forecast of between 131 and 135 deputies, PP is not improving on the 137 achieved in 2023.

This change in the electoral landscape reflects a shift in voters' expectations, who now see Vox as a viable government option in light of PSOE's decline. In addition, it should be noted that the 'Frankenstein' coalition plays as a team and many of its players are going through tough times. Junts, for example, loses around 3 deputies, and Sumar collapses with losses of up to fifteen points.

Feijóo will have to choose a card

In this scenario, Spain's political future could be marked by a coalition between PP and Vox, which together could reach an absolute majority. The question is whether Feijóo will choose to form a coalition with Vox, or whether he will try to reach an agreement with PSOE. The latter would be a translation of Mertz's German 'Grand Coalition' to Spain.

Ultimately, the motion presented by Vox and the polls reflecting its growing popularity show the change in Spain's political dynamics. With PSOE weakened by corruption scandals and PP unable to fully capitalize on this situation, Vox emerges as the main beneficiary, opening the door to a possible greater role in Spanish politics in the coming years.