Pilar Vallugera, the ERC deputy who earns €72,000 and says she's 'very tired'

Pilar Vallugera is one of ERC's seven deputies in Congress this term. She is also a politician prone to controversy. In March, she was reported to the party by former colleagues for alleged workplace abuse.

Now, she is once again at the center of controversy because of an image captured in Congress. In the image that went viral on social media, Deputy Vallugera is seen sprawled out in her seat, with her legs on the table. This scene has sparked numerous criticisms for her lack of decorum in the chamber while she earns €72,000 for her work as a deputy.

| Redes sociales

But that's not all. The deputy had claimed to be "very tired" after working on amendments to a law. This situation outrages citizens and contributes to increasing the discredit toward politics.

This new controversy involving Pilar Vallugera comes amid a storm caused by the crisis threatening the continuity of President Pedro Sánchez's government. This is a crisis in which ERC is, in fact, deeply involved. The Republicans have to decide whether they will keep supporting the government or end up withdrawing their support due to alleged corruption.

Pilar Vallugera, a controversial deputy

Pilar Vallugera was accused by a former colleague of shouting, disrespect, and pressure related to maternity leave. This even forced Oriol Junqueras to come forward and apologize. The party opened a disciplinary file on the deputy, who now says she is "very tired" from a job with a salary that any ordinary citizen would dream of.

In addition, Pilar Vallugera is part of the ERC faction opposed to the leadership. In Congress, she aligns with Teresa Jordà's group against Gabriel Rufián, and she supported the alternative candidacy to Oriol Junqueras in the party's presidential election.

| E-Noticies

Vallugera is a free spirit within ERC, aligned with the party's social policies but dissatisfied on issues such as Palestine and the Trans Law. She also opposed the strategy of agreements with the socialists, which distanced her from Rufián. Even so, she still holds significant influence in the parliamentary group and was the one who led the committee for the approval of the amnesty.

Among her most notorious controversies, she called for pursuing Catalans who buy a home to rent out. With a salary of €72,000 per year, she claimed to have trouble finding an apartment. She also clashed with Cristóbal Montoro for calling her "señora."