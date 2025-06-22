Aliança Catalana denounces the wastefulness of the reception service in Vic

The Aliança Catalana section in Vic has publicly denounced the high cost of the urgent accommodation service provided by the city council. Through social media, the group has stated that, in 2023, the emergency accommodation service cost €226,458, a figure they consider excessive.

In their post, Aliança Catalana asks where these resources come from and who has benefited from them. According to the data, 43% of the beneficiaries came from Morocco, 22% from Africa, 18% from Latin America, and 17% were from Catalonia. Many residents of Vic have not reacted well to this distribution of resources:

Angry reactions on social media

The "Urgent Care Service," as this municipal service is called, aims to provide immediate accommodation to people who find themselves in emergency situations, such as losing their home without an available alternative. According to data provided by the city council, a total of 110 people were assisted last year. In total, 47 were from Morocco, 24 from other regions of Africa, 9 from Latin America, 6 from other countries, and 19 from Catalonia.

| Europa Press

Aliança Catalana criticizes the fact that a large part of the budget has been allocated to foreign nationals, an issue that has sparked controversy among Vic's citizens. Many residents view with suspicion the fact that welfare resources are mainly allocated to foreigners. This is especially true when many locals feel that their own needs are not being adequately met.

On social media, comments on Aliança Catalana's complaint have been mostly critical, with angry messages. "Foreigners always have priority in Catalonia, that's why Catalans are in this situation." "Thanks to organizations and NGOs, immigrants have more social protection than native citizens." "Where do politicians think all these newcomers will live if there's not even housing for those from here?"

Aliança Catalana's complaint reflects a growing concern about the use of public resources in the city, especially when it is perceived that the needs of local residents are not being prioritized. This issue remains a sensitive debate that has only just begun to be brought to the table.