Vox asks Parliament how many 'mena' return files there are in Catalonia

Vox has once again brought up one of the most controversial issues in Catalonia: the return of unaccompanied foreign minors, "menas." In its strategy for the upcoming 2027 municipal elections, the party has intensified its discourse on this issue.

This Tuesday, for example, Vox has submitted a new question to the Parliament Board, requesting precise information on the matter. "How many files for the return of unaccompanied foreign minors have been opened and how many have been solved in Catalonia?" The answer will open another front within this delicate and controversial issue.

Growing discontent in many Catalan localities

Vox's stance on "menas" has been firm and critical, especially regarding the situation in many Catalan municipalities. According to the party, the centers that house these minors create problems of insecurity and disorder. Ignacio Garriga, Vox's leader in Catalonia, has used his social media to denounce these incidents.

| Europa Press

In his recent posts, Garriga referred to localities such as Marcilla, Piera, Dosrius, and Hortaleza, stating that the menas should be returned to their countries of origin. He has also harshly criticized mayors and local governments for not fulfilling their electoral promises regarding the management of these centers. In this regard, he points to Tarragona's socialist mayor, Rubén Viñuales:

Meanwhile, Vox keeps that the resources allocated to "menas" should be redirected to improve the conditions of Catalan citizens, especially the most vulnerable. In the latest motion submitted to Parliament, the party highlighted concern about the collapse of public services and the insecurity associated with the menas reception centers. According to their explanation, 95% of the minors received come from countries such as Morocco and other sub-Saharan states, which increases the pressure on the system.

A fragmented Parliament

Vox's request regarding the return files comes at a time of political tension. In a recent vote on the expulsion of "menas," the pro-separatism bloc and the left voted against it, labeling Vox's proposal as xenophobic. In contrast, Vox and some sectors of PP and Aliança Catalana defended repatriation as a necessary measure to guarantee security.

| Europa Press

The response from left-wing groups is clear: they consider that the repatriation of "menas" is not legally viable and defend the rights of these minors. According to them, they flee from horror in their countries of origin and this is not a geopolitical tool of Morocco. They also argue that the real social problem in Catalonia lies in economic inequality and the concentration of wealth, not in "menas."