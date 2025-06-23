They destroy Sílvia Orriols's home mailbox, and she responds: 'It's essential'

Tonight, the San Juan festival is being celebrated in Catalonia, so these days it's common to hear the sound of firecrackers in the streets of towns and cities. Some individuals have taken advantage of this to blow up the mailbox at the home of Ripoll's mayor, Sílvia Orriols. This is a new act of intimidation that Orriols herself has reported on X, with a forceful message for the strikers.

| E-Noticies, Parlament

Sílvia Orriols shares the image of the destroyed mailbox and claims that the perpetrators are "a group of Moroccans." She states that "defending a free, prosperous, safe, and Western Catalonia doesn't come without a price," but that "it's essential to do so."

Ripoll's mayor and leader of Aliança Catalana has been the target of several attacks since she won the municipal elections in 2023. The acts of intimidation have increased since she was elected as a member of Parliament. Recently, Mossos decided to assign her a security escort after assessing the growing threat to her physical safety.

With this message after the attack on her mailbox, the leader of Aliança Catalana rejects any kind of intimidation and reaffirms her political work. As a result of the post, she has received several messages of support and condemnation of the attack.

Messages of support for the mayor

Sílvia Orriols's post has sparked some critical messages, mainly because people doubt the mayor's version. They ask "how does she know they were Moroccans," and accuse her "once again" of "attacking an entire community."

There are also some Catalans who see it as "very serious" to "break into someone else's home and blow up some mailboxes with explosives." For Marc, "it's just further proof of the accuracy and necessity of Aliança Catalana's message." They advise the mayor to strengthen her security, stating that these are very serious threats.

Some messages also target the left, whom they accuse of complicity with Islamism. "It's the result of the impotence of these degenerates who only want to scare us," says one comment, "not one step back."

They claim that "the left is very much about defending their causes with explosives" and that "we have the devil at home." This contrasts with messages supporting those who carried out the attack. They mock the mayor, wish her "the worst," and claim that the strikers "are very well integrated into Catalan culture."