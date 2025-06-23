Separatists make fools of themselves again at an event against King Felipe in Montserrat

A new attempt by the separatist movement has been exposed by the ridicule that took place in Montserrat, where only a few dozen people joined the protest against the King's visit. ANC, with the support of Lluís Llach, had called for a march to block access to the Moreneta sanctuary, but the lack of participants was overwhelming.

The call, which was intended to be a massive event, resulted in a minimal response. Instead of the hundreds of people that were expected, only a few joined the protest. Despite this failure, Llach and ANC tried to present the demonstration as a "massive and peaceful rejection" of the monarch, something far from reality.

| Europa Press

ANC still lives in the past decade

In its attempt to keep the flame of the procés alive, ANC keeps clinging to empty symbols of the separatist movement. Even though Catalan society seems to have lost interest in these protests, separatist leaders insist on the relevance of this kind of event, in an attempt to save what's left of their narrative:

Among the complaints of those in attendance, the report of the confiscation of separatist flags by Mossos d'Esquadra stands out, whom ANC called "accomplices of the regime." Meanwhile, Llach stated, "If Spain wants this King, let them keep him. Catalonia doesn't want any King":

The Montserrat event is just another example of the growing lack of support for separatist protests. More and more, these demonstrations are limited to small groups without media impact, showing the exhaustion of a movement that no longer manages to mobilize citizens as it once did.

Pro-separatist movement as a refuge for political irrelevance

ANC's failure in Montserrat isn't an isolated event, but rather reflects a broader trend within the separatist movement. With a separatist movement that's run out of steam, these acts are nothing more than an echo of what they once were. However, separatist leaders keep seeking relevance through this entire symbolic universe.