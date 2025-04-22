The Viral Video of a 20-Year-Old Girl Walking That Shows BCN's Degradation

One of the taboos about immigration is the relationship with insecurity, especially for women. Many women claim they don't feel safe walking down the street, especially when it gets dark. Insecurity grows in neighborhoods with a high percentage of immigration, where many young girls feel harassed or threatened.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

An influencer (@batido_de_cabra) wanted to prove it with a video, shared by the account @Jan2030sinmiedo. "This is a normal day in the life of a twenty-something in Barcelona," says the influencer at the beginning of the video. The girl walks through streets full of foreigners who look at her, harass her, and even follow her.

Watching the images, it's easier to understand why more and more girls are afraid to go out in certain areas. A reality that many women experience but don't dare to report for fear of being called racist.

Insecurity for Women Grows

The images also show the degradation of Barcelona, a city where it's no longer safe to walk the streets. In just over a minute, hardly any Spaniards are seen on the street, and almost all the businesses are foreign. "It's not just that they harass her," someone observes, "it's also that they look like they don't work."

It's one of the comments following the video's publication. "It's unbelievable how lost Barcelona is with these people on the streets," comments another. Many agree that it looks like "they haven't lifted a finger since they've been here."

There are also those who observe that in these cultures, women aren't respected, and harassment is normalized. Moreover, many of those appearing in the video are of Islamic origin. It's paradoxical that their culture requires women to be covered, but the men look at and harass women who aren't covered on the street.

A woman claims that "it doesn't just happen to those in their twenties," but to all. "Take the metro at 8, and you'll see the discomfort all the looks generate," she adds. "Then they'll say it's a far-right hoax," another person states.

Immigration and Insecurity

The alarming increase in reports of sexual violence and the data on foreigners committing these crimes show that something is wrong. But the left keeps insisting on denying the evidence and accusing those who raise the issue of being racist. Not even the testimony of girls who suffer it daily serves to open their eyes.

In Catalonia, nine out of ten convicted of sexual assault are foreigners. 43% of gang sexual assaults are by foreigners, although the left always hides these cases. Many in the comments ask for explanations from Irene Montero.