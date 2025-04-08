Tariff Crisis: Salvador Illa's Govern Further Divides the Pro-Separatism Movement

Salvador Illa announced upon arriving at Generalitat his intention to open a new chapter in Catalonia after ten years of Procés. With his successes and mistakes, it is undeniable that he has managed to change the center of gravity of Catalan politics. PSC has not only managed to make ERC and Junts gravitate around it, but it has also further divided the separatism movement and deepened its crisis.

| RTVE

The latest events in Catalan politics show the increasing distance between ERC and Junts, with PSC at the center. Salvador Illa has announced the mobilization of 1.5 billion in aid and loans to address Trump's tariffs. An announcement that has highlighted how far the separatism movement is from unity.

The separatism bases have long been asking the parties to unite to oust PSC and restore the pro-sovereignty majority. Instead, ERC and Junts fight among themselves and dance to the tune set by the socialists. The tariff crisis is the best example.

Junts Takes the Opportunity to Increase Pressure

Junts has taken advantage of Salvador Illa's announcement to ask him "where will he get the money from," and remind him that he has no budget. Spokesperson Josep Rius has called it "pure posturing." He has used the tariff crisis to once again highlight the "weakness" of the Illa Government.

Junts has accused Salvador Illa of "hiding" by delegating the meeting with the parties to address the crisis to his advisors. "He avoids facing the situation because he is a weak president who has no budget to face the global crisis," said the spokesperson.

Junts again blames PSOE and PSC for not having budgets in Madrid, Catalonia, and Barcelona. Although while increasing pressure on the Catalan government, it continues to support President Pedro Sánchez's Government in Madrid.

ERC Closes Ranks with the Government

In the face of Junts's opposition, ERC has closed ranks with the Government in the face of the impending trade crisis. The republicans have assumed their role as PSC's strategic partner and have shown their willingness to understand and support the investment plans. They have warned that it will not be a blank check, and they will set their own conditions.

Moreover, ERC has made it clear that the tariff crisis can't be PSC's excuse to sneak in the credit extension. But despite the fuss, ERC once again shows itself as a reliable partner for the socialists. Something that distances them even more from the unity of action of the separatism movement in the face of current political challenges.

The polarization between ERC and Junts serves Salvador Illa to weaken the separatism flank in the opposition. To the extent that it strains its relationship with Junts, it strengthens the republicans and secures its fragile parliamentary arithmetic.