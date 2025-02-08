Carme Forcadell Talks About the Oscars Controversy and Gets Burned

Independence supporters have celebrated the downfall of actress Karla Sofía Gascón as a great victory. The first trans actress nominated for the Oscars has been removed from the promotion of the movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ by Netflix. This happened after a series of racist and Catalanophobic tweets came to light.

| Europa Press

This definitively distances her from the race for the Academy Award, and the pro-independence elite has rushed to celebrate it. But in some cases, it backfired. Such is the case of Carme Forcadell.

The former president of the ANC and the Parliament wanted to kick someone when they're down. The pro-independence movement, in decline and in need of any lifeline to cling to, seizes any controversy to make a stand. But comments on social media show how far people are from these leaders.

Carme Forcadell has expressed being "satisfied that Catalanophobia doesn't go unpunished as always." But she was reminded that she wasn't removed for the messages against Catalans but for racist tweets.

The pro-independence movement remains in its parallel world

"Stop always living in a parallel reality," they tell her, and many label her as "naive." They say, "how you like to live deceived and always deceive others."

There are devastating messages like this: "We think we're the center of the world, and almost no one knows us. Thanks to people like you who started something and left it halfway."

They insist that "if it were only for Catalanophobia, she would have won the Oscar" and that "everyone knows she was removed for being racist." They point out that "insulting Catalans is free" and that "you have a big part of the blame." They ask her to leave like the rest of the pro-independence leaders and stop deceiving people.

That pro-independence leaders try to take advantage of this controversy with a completely distorted view also indicates their decline. But that they receive all negative comments from the independence supporters themselves, even more so. Carme Forcadell is a good example of this.