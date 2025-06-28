Video: This is how citizen patrols kick pickpockets out of the subway in Barcelona

In a new viral video, the group PatrullaCiudadanaBCN shows how they manage to expel pickpockets from the Plaça Catalunya metro station. The footage shows how two pickpockets, initially with a defiant attitude, are eventually thrown out of the metro by this group of volunteers. The video, shared on social media, exposes an increasingly visible reality in the city: insecurity.

The message accompanying the video is clear: "It seems unbelievable that there are still people who defend them, people who live in a bubble." This comment has caused a flood of reactions on social media, where many thank PatrullaCiudadanaBCN for their work. "Barcelona is deeply indebted to you. I hope you'll be rewarded someday. Thank you," is one of the many messages of support:

The group of volunteers, who are dedicated to identifying and exposing pickpockets in Barcelona's metro, has managed to capture the attention of thousands of people through these videos. In fact, PatrullaCiudadanaBCN has become a reference for many who feel abandoned by the authorities.

| @mossos

The underlying problem

This type of citizen action is part of a chronic phenomenon in Barcelona: growing insecurity and the lack of effective measures. Although the city government claims they're taking action against crime, the reality is that repeat offenses are still a problem. According to data from the Kanpai Plan, launched in April, 128 detainees have accumulated nearly 1,000 crimes. However, these criminals remain free, which increases the sense of impunity.

In theory, the Congress of Deputies has already approved measures to toughen the penal code and fight against repeat offenses. Likewise, the Generalitat claims to have reached agreements with the Ministry to have a greater number of judges and courts. The truth is that results haven't arrived and the feeling of insecurity and impunity remains the same.

Politically, this isn't a minor issue. On the contrary, the perception of insecurity as an unsolvable problem has a very negative impact on the ruling party. One only has to look at ERC's electoral results in the last regional elections to prove it. The question is whether PSC will follow the same path.