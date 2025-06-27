Junts joins ERC, PSC, and CUP to reject the ban on the Islamic veil in Ripoll

Ripoll's plenary session put to a vote this Thursday the municipal ordinance presented by Aliança Catalana to ban the use of the Islamic veil in schools and municipal facilities. The proposal was rejected by the votes against from PSC, ERC, CUP, and also Junts. This vote is very striking, because Junts presented a motion in Parliament last month to ban the veil.

| Europa Press

The ordinance sought to ban entry into municipal facilities with any object covering the head (except for medical reasons). Aliança Catalana cited ideological reasons ("to stop misogyny") and security reasons.

The municipal government's party focused on schools, "to prevent some parents and religious communities from violating girls' rights, labeling them as a source of sin and provocation."

Ripoll's mayor, Sílvia Orriols, argued that "neither the Catalan nor the Spanish government has legislated to protect equality." Therefore, "in the face of the inefficiency and cowardice of higher institutions, we have the obligation to challenge political correctness and protect our neighbors' rights." She recalled that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) supports the ban on the full veil in public spaces.

Orriols recalled that the plenary session unanimously approved the declaration of Ripoll as a feminist locality. "Now is the time to be consistent, brave, and not to be cowardly and ambiguous," the mayor concluded.

The opposition votes against

This sparked an intense debate between opposition parties and the government party. In the end, Junts joined ERC, PSC, and CUP to reject the proposal.

PSC councilor Enric Pérez expressed disagreement with the Islamic veil but labeled Aliança Catalana's position as "racist." Orriols accused him of making excuses and representing a party "whitewashing Islamic misogyny."

ERC denied that the city council has the authority and doubted that the real intention is to protect the safety of neighbors. For the Republicans, those who force others to wear the veil should be prosecuted, not those who wear it.

CUP accused Aliança Catalana of using feminism to unleash racism. They also warned that banning the veil is counterproductive and encourages those girls not to attend school. According to the group, banning the veil "goes against integration."

The most surprising thing was Junts's position, which initially appeared favorable but ultimately rejected the ordinance. They clung to the "ambiguity" and "poor wording" of the regulation.

Sílvia Orriols has accused the parties of the sanitary cordon of championing secularism and feminism only to then vote against. The ordinance was rejected. The debate promises to continue in the coming months.