The latest woke delusion in Catalonia: they report hate messages against a queer giantess

In Catalonia, "woke" culture continues to advance by attempting to redefine popular traditions. A new example is the presentation of La Perla del Llobregat, one of the first queer giantesses in Catalonia. Created in Sant Andreu de la Barca, this figure seeks to merge LGTBI culture with the Catalan tradition of giants. However, it hasn't been free from controversy.

The giantess, a work by artist Joako Palomar and designed in collaboration with the municipality's Agrupació de Joves, will be presented on June 28 during Pride celebrations. Her name refers to the bell tower of the church of Sant Andreu de la Barca, known as La Perla del Llobregat. In addition, she has tattoos that pay tribute to local and Catalan culture, such as the city's coat of arms and the figure of gegant Andreu:

Although the proposal was received with enthusiasm, comments of "hate" soon appeared on social media. Organizers considered the attacks "conspiratorial." In fact, they decided to create a song using the worst insults they received. The song is available on Agrupa's social media. "We don't care what they say. What we want is for people to enjoy Pride and the giantess," Palomar said in an interview with Línia.

| Twitter, @gualgasull

Capitalize the tradition

This episode reflects a growing trend in Catalonia: redefining traditions through the lens of "woke" culture. The previous ERC Govern, for example, tried to modify Christmas with celebrations such as the "Reinas Magas" or "feminist advent calendars." These attempts at reconfiguration, instead of creating new traditions, seem to dilute the existing ones.

In this context, Catalan popular festivals have become an ideological battleground. Another example, in this case from last year, was the design of a pair of non-heterosexual and non-normative giants. According to its creator, traditional giants reinforce patriarchal gender roles and should be questioned.

In any case, these kinds of activities constitute a minority social enclave, especially at this time, when political identitarianism is gaining ground. Meanwhile, the material degradation of living conditions no longer allows the left to limit themselves to these kinds of symbolic wars. The proof is that working and popular classes no longer vote for progressive parties with a woke orientation.