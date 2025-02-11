Alarm in Catalonia: Homicides, Rapes, and Fights Soar

The skyrocketing homicide rate at the start of this 2025 is worrying many citizens. Homicides are just a reflection of the security problem in Catalonia. Updated data from the Ministry of the Interior confirm a resurgence of insecurity in the Catalan region.

| Europa Press

Crimes associated with violence, such as attempted homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults, and mass brawls, are on the rise. Police presence is important but not enough to combat a problem that Catalonia has been grappling with for a long time.

Crime and Perception of Insecurity Grow

Conventional crime has increased in Catalonia across the board from January to December 2024, especially certain types of crimes.

The 18% increase in attempted homicides and the 27% increase in kidnappings are particularly noteworthy. These are two types clearly associated with organized crime and drug trafficking. The Interior is focusing many efforts on fighting this type of crime, but experts warn it will take a long time.

The permissiveness with prevailing crime for years in Catalonia has created a space of impunity. This has attracted international organized crime groups that are now vying for territory. This largely explains the succession of homicides these days in Catalonia, although the rise in insecurity has more facets.

The statistics also highlight a 9.7% increase in sexual assaults and a 6.6% increase in mass brawls. In the first case, official data confirm that more than 90% of those convicted of rape in Catalonia are foreigners. In the second case, the brawls are usually led by very young gangs that almost never have consequences.

Sexual assaults and mass brawls are crimes that generate a lot of insecurity among citizens. Therefore, the increase in this type of offense raises the perception of insecurity. According to the latest opinion studies, more and more Catalans (especially women) are changing their habits for fear of becoming victims of a crime.

The Unstoppable Decline of Catalonia

Although the left usually downplays it, citizens' perception of insecurity is one of the factors of a society's prosperity. Citizens who pay taxes (and many in Catalonia) have the right to feel safe. But security is also essential for investments and for the economy to function.

The rise in crime is a clear symptom of the decline of a region that had led international prosperity standards. It is the result of the application of a political culture that views security management with surprising naivety. On the other hand, those who denounce the growing insecurity and call for drastic measures are accused of being alarmists and labeled as far-right.

The consequences of this insecurity are being felt especially in the neighborhoods of large cities. But it is also increasingly spreading to medium-sized cities and towns.

This is causing more and more Catalans to demand urgent solutions to the security problem.