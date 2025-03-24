Girona, the City That Has Seen Fraud in the Census Multiply by Nine

In Girona, a city governed by CUP, there has been a very significant increase in fraud related to the census. According to municipal data, in 2024, the number of fraudulent registrations rose to 180. When compared to the previous year, which had only 22 cases, we witness a spectacular increase of more than 700%.

As is evident, this growth is due to a tightening of control measures by the cupaire city council. These measures are the usual ones for municipal authorities: inspecting homes with police and social agents. In fact, municipal sources assure the Diari de Girona that "95% of the cases that raise suspicions are, indeed, fraudulent and action is taken accordingly."

The census is a key tool for access to various public services such as schooling, social aid, or the health card. On many occasions, people who falsify their registration do so to take advantage of these benefits without actually living at the registered address. As is vox populi, many of these frauds are committed by citizens of foreign origin.

| Europa Press

Another Example of the 'Cupaire' Strategy Shift

Beyond the fact that the Girona City Council fulfills its control functions, the most notable aspect of this news is that it reflects the pragmatic shift in which CUP is immersed. In the case of the census, a deeply hypocritical comparative grievance is reinforced. Although CUP leaders have not spoken on this matter, the change in discourse is overwhelming.

As many will remember, during recent months, the entire political and media establishment attacked Mayor Orriols for doing what Mayor Salellas is now doing. Orriols explained that she had done nothing but use the legal resources available to city councils. In light of this circumstance, Orriols herself has commented on social media that "first you stigmatize me, and then you try to imitate me... congratulations."

| CUP

In addition to the census, CUP has left other examples of this pragmatic shift. Among them, municipal policy stands out again, offering more flexibility to the parties. There are, for example, the approval of PSC budgets in places like Vilafranca del Penedès or Tortosa. Without prejudice to the fact that, at the same time, CUP applauds the classic anti-system vandalism that serves to gain visibility.

The approach to other political forces, realism in daily management, and simpler communication are the direct result of the Proceso Garbí. This was a process of internal catharsis that CUP launched after the successive electoral setbacks they have experienced.