VIDEO: Gabriel Rufián's Ridiculous Statements About 'What Is Woke'

Gabriel Rufián is up to his old tricks again. This Wednesday, the ERC deputy tried to play the role of the smart one in Congress by defining what it means to be woke. However, his attempt to be funny didn't go as expected. While he always has his supporters ready to back him up, his words have also sparked much criticism.

In this video, we review Gabriel Rufián's words from his seat in Congress and point out some information that the Republican deputy has overlooked. Rufián, as usual, has resorted to demagoguery and preferred to omit some characteristics of leftist wokism. These are the ones that have helped sink the left (starting with his party) across the Catalan, Spanish, and Western political landscape in general.