Toni Comín Consummates His Latest Failure and His Political Career Hangs by a Thread

Toni Comín has taken another step today toward the end of his political career. The MEP from Junts, cornered by sexual and corruption scandals, wanted to be reborn with the presidency of the Consell de la República. But today the voting results have been announced, and they are bad news for him.

| ACN

The candidate tactically supported by Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Domingo, has comfortably won with 65% of the votes. In fact, Toni Comín came in third with 9%, behind Montserrat Duran who obtained 22.77%.

Jordi Domingo's victory paves the way for Carles Puigdemont to regain full control of the entity. But the results have another interpretation, which is the confirmation of Toni Comín's definitive decline.

Hounded by Scandals

There was a time when Toni Comín was Carles Puigdemont's right-hand man in exile, and even the man destined to succeed him one day. But his ambition ended up ruining any future scenario.

His decline began with accusations of authoritarianism as vice president of the Consell de la República. Members of the entity pointed to him as responsible for the authoritarian shift when the entity abolished the legislative body. It was during the negotiations for Pedro Sánchez's investiture, to avoid any internal dissent.

It was then that members of the Consell began to reveal Comín's misconduct over the years. Then the scandal broke. A manager working with the Consell uncovered alleged economic irregularities that fully implicated the vice president.

The situation escalated with very serious accusations. They claimed he had used consell funds (contributions from members) for personal expenses.

The information that emerged suggested that Toni Comín had lived extravagantly for years. The final straw was the recent accusations by Valtònyc and the complaint of sexual and psychological harassment by a former advisor.

Puigdemont, From Silence to Leaving Him Alone

Despite the scandals already affecting Comín, Puigdemont reaffirmed him as a candidate in the European elections of June 2024. The result was disastrous, and they lost one of the two deputies they had. Additionally, the European justice system rejected Comín's appeals to return a seat that remains in limbo.

| Europa Press

Critical voices against Comín began to grow stronger within the party. Many wondered why Carles Puigdemont continued to keep him in his position.

The president of Junts also remained silent after the accusations by Valtònyc and the harassment complaint. Puigdemont chose to oust him by supporting Jordi Domingo's candidacy through Lluís Puig.

Toni Comín has accepted his defeat, but he has denounced alleged irregularities in the voting. He has called for an audit because he has doubts about the transparency of the process.

But without Carles Puigdemont's support and with his image in tatters, it is evident that Toni Comín is currently a political corpse.