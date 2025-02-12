Òmnium Defends Mass Immigration and Considers Sílvia Orriols 'a Social Danger'

Òmnium Cultural was, along with the Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), the pillar of civic independence during the Procés. The leader of the entity during those years was Jordi Cuixart, who was later succeeded by Xavier Antich. During his tenure, the entity has moved closer to ERC, also adopting its discourse.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In an interview on Aquí Catalunya of Cadena Ser, the president of Òmnium Cultural delivered a speech that any leader of Esquerra or the CUP would sign.

He harshly criticized Aliança Catalana and categorically denied that immigration conditions the crisis of the Catalan language. In fact, he defended the benefits of immigration in Catalonia. His statements have caused much controversy, with comments on social media against the direction of his entity.

Xavier Antich, Very Harsh on AC

The president of Òmnium Cultural, Xavier Antich, made controversial statements on Cadena Ser this Wednesday. He labeled Aliança Catalana as "a social danger" for its "xenophobic policies and criminalization of difference and immigration."

Antich said that this is a stance the entity has held for some time. That it goes beyond the parties, but "affects Vox and Aliança Catalana." He equated these two formations with the "hate speeches" that are spreading in Europe and the world.

The president of Òmnium took the opportunity to advocate for immigration as "a structural fact in the recent history of Catalonia." For him, immigration "has not only been a source of wealth but also a reason for collective pride and esteem."

He went further by saying that in Catalonia "no one is asked where they come from or even the language they speak to say they are from here."

The president of Òmnium attacks the positions that "blame immigration for job insecurity or the language problem." He states that "fortunately they are a minority." But he warns of the danger that they might end up "contaminating" other democratic forces.

Very Harsh Messages Against Òmnium

His words have caused opposing reactions on social media. For example, saying that they unsubscribed from the entity a long time ago or pointing precisely to Òmnium as responsible for the disappearance of Catalan. "It's like listening to a rally of the CUP or ERC," they point out.

"Intellectual stupidity invading us more every day with their feel-good speeches. You can't compare all immigration. Nor the volume from decades ago with that of now," reads a comment.