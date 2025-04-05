VIDEO | Marc Buch (Junts) Raises His Voice Against the Trap of Squatters and the Vulnerable

Marc Buch, mayor of Calella, has once again raised his voice against the phenomenon of squatting in Catalonia, which accounts for 40% of the cases in Spain. During an intervention at the Calella City Hall, Buch harshly criticized the phenomenon, which many prefer to downplay. He recalled that while there are vulnerable people, there are also many who take advantage of the situation to "live off the system."

Buch presented a motion at the Calella Municipal Plenary, which was approved by Junts, PSC, Estimem Calella, and the People's Party. In the vote, Esquerra Republicana, the Comuns, and the CUP voted against it. The mayor emphasized that squatting can't be seen as a legitimate solution to access housing, calling the "door-kicking" unacceptable.

The mayor denounced that many residents of Calella have to endure squatters for years without effective measures being taken. According to Buch, this situation has led many citizens to lose patience while the squatters benefit from the system. He also criticized the parties that downplay the problem based on the vulnerability of the squatters.

"It's not normal for a country to be whitewashing squatting," the mayor of Calella stated bluntly. According to him, the "excuse of vulnerability" of the squatters has been used to create a system that allows abuses. Buch made it clear that society can't continue to allow these types of practices that, in his opinion, only benefit the "freeloaders."

Users Applaud Buch

Buch, who from the beginning has shown a firm stance on the issue, has been one of the clearest municipal leaders in his denunciation of the growing insecurity. His intervention not only highlights the extent of the squatting problem but also the lack of consensus on such an incomprehensible issue. With his statement, the mayor once again distances himself from the well-meaning discourse that still prevails in the political class.

These words from Mayor Buch have been very well received on social media. Many users applaud a politician speaking about this problem without whitewashing it. "Well said," "bravo, mayor," "thank you for protecting the residents," users said.