ERC, Against the Ropes, Launches an Offensive Against Fake News and Hate Speech

PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP have launched a commission in Parliament to stop "fascism" and "hate speech." Although each party has its own particular interests, this reflects a new setback for the establishment in the face of Catalonia's sociological changes. In the case of ERC, the situation is very clear.

After a major electoral failure, ideological drift, and internal conflict, ERC needs more than anyone to stoke the strategy of fear to gain prominence. In any case, it's nothing new. All progressive parties in Europe raise alarms with the rhetoric of "fascism," "far-right," "fake news," etc.

| Europa Press

"Faced with the increase in speeches against human rights that jeopardize coexistence, social cohesion, and democracy itself, we are promoting a study commission on hate speech in Parliament." This is how ERC's Deputy Secretary General of Communication, Isaac Albert, expressed himself on social media, presenting this measure on social media.

According to Albert, this commission will be responsible for identifying the origins of these speeches, their channels of dissemination, and the groups they affect. With the usual significance of the process, Albert pointed out that "we are playing for the country's future." In addition to "promoting" this commission, Albert noted that they have also "promoted" changes in the Catalan audiovisual law for the same purpose:

Reactions on Social Media

Isaac Albert's statements have not been well received by the public. Many users on social media accused the party of promoting censorship and restricting freedom of expression. "Will you be new censors who decide what can be said and what can't?" asked one user.

Many see these proposals as a way to impose control over media and digital platforms. "The fight against publications of any kind is always censorship," recalled another user. "It's the only thing you know how to do: commissions and appointing friends," said another with great indignation.

Indeed, this is another reaction of retreat and impotence by systemic parties. Moreover, the effectiveness of this type of measure is unclear. Among other things, because systemic parties no longer control all communication channels, starting with social media.