The Resounding Clapback to Carles Puigdemont After Criticizing Donald Trump Again

Hostage to the amnesty law that he himself promoted with the PSOE, former President Puigdemont dedicates himself to theorizing from Waterloo. His communication vehicle is social media. It is very common for the former president to offer us long analyses on some current topic.

In this case, the current topic is Donald Trump, who has turned global trade upside down with his tariff policy. This is not unfamiliar to Puigdemont. The leader of Junts has spoken on social media about this issue, warning that "Trump's bill won't be cheap."

"The era of globalization as we have understood it until now is ending, and a new one of uncertain development is beginning," says Puigdemont. Although the most notable part of his message is the acceptance that Trump fulfills what he promised during the campaign. "He does what he said he would do, so no surprise," notes Puigdemont.

| Europa Press

This hasn't gone unnoticed by social media users. Because if there's one Catalan politician who hasn't kept his word, it's Carles Puigdemont. As has become usual, nationalist users very disenchanted with the procés have reminded Puigdemont of his lies.

The most notable are two. The first is that he would apply the result of the 2017 referendum "without delays or excuses." The second, more recent, is that he said "Pedro Sánchez won't be President with Junts's votes." In fact, Puigdemont didn't hold back on adjectives against Sánchez: "he lies and breaks promises, you wouldn't buy a used car from him":

Puigdemont vs Trump

In any case, this isn't the first time Puigdemont has lashed out against the President of the most powerful nation on Earth. Recently, for example, Puigdemont was very concerned about Trump's figure and what he represents. With the usual grandiloquence of the former president, Puigdemont warned that Trump is "an amendment to the democratic system promoted since the Enlightenment."

This kind of cyber criticism wouldn't have much traction on social media if it weren't for the fact that Puigdemont has more pressing issues. Besides Catalonia's problems and the collapse of the procés, Puigdemont has found in Sílvia Orriols a tough competitor for the same electorate. The latest CEO showed that Aliança Catalana is already stealing about seven deputies from Junts.