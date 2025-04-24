VIDEO | Censorship in Subsidized Media: Público Blocks an Article by Barbijaputa

Censorship Returns to Subsidized Media. In this case, also to Progressives. Yes, those who claim to champion freedom of expression are the first to censor opinions they don't like.

Today I bring you the outrageous case of censorship suffered by the commentator Barbijaputa by the newspaper Público, a media outlet born in Catalonia that receives a good amount of public money from Generalitat and the Barcelona City Council every year.

Stay until the end to learn all the details of this shameful case. Because I already warn you that it is not just a case of censorship. It is also a case of hypocrisy and audacity.