Colonel Pedro Baños, Victim of an Attack While Signing Books in Barcelona

Colonel Pedro Baños, writer and expert in geopolitics, reports having been a victim of an attack while signing books in Barcelona. It happened during the Sant Jordi day. A day marked by political tension, with attacks and harassment on several political party tents like Vox and Aliança Catalana.

Pedro Baños has become a controversial writer due to his theories that often border on conspiracy. This has made him very famous, with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. But it has also put him in the spotlight of those who place him in the orbit of the "fachosfera".

The colonel himself has reported through his social media having been the target of an attack in Barcelona. According to him, he was assaulted while signing books. He filed a report with the Mossos with a medical report of injuries, after which he returned to attend to his readers.

After the assault became known, Colonel Pedro Baños received messages of support from people like Iker Jiménez, Vito Quiles, and Alvise Pérez. The writer was assaulted while signing copies of his new book Geohispanidad: la potencia hispana en el nuevo orden geopolítico. Pedro Baños was already the target of an assault in Gijón, although on that occasion it was only verbal.

Why Pedro Baños Bothers

Pedro Baños is an uncomfortable writer because he pours into his books many of the arguments considered conspiracy theories. These are alleged truths that challenge the monopoly of truth in the hands of political and media elites.

For some, he is a brave voice that dares to challenge power to show the truth. For others, however, he is just another spokesperson for the conspiracy theories that the far right exploited following the pandemic. His closeness to figures like Iker Jiménez, Juan Soto Ivars, Alvise Pérez, or Santiago Armesilla places him squarely in the "fachosfera" camp.

The colonel has received dozens of messages of encouragement from his followers and from people who condemn violence and intolerance. "Freedom of expression implies accepting critical voices, even when they are uncomfortable. Reacting with violence only reveals intolerance," says Eco Republicano.