Vox and Aliança Catalana Stalls Harassed During Sant Jordi Day

Catalonia experienced a historic Sant Jordi day this Wednesday, with streets full of people and record sales for bookstores. As is tradition, political parties set up their stalls for propaganda.

But the political tension that has been occurring lately in Catalonia has resurfaced in the form of violence.

Vox and Aliança Catalana have been the target of several attacks by radical left-wing pro-separatism activists and activists. These parties are being victimized by a political and media cordon sanitaire. PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP have refused to condemn in Parliament the violence against the activists of these formations.

Harassment of Several Aliança Catalana Stalls

Aliança Catalana has reported harassment at their stalls in Lleida, Tarragona, and Manresa. The greatest harassment occurred in Manresa, where a hundred 'antifascist' activists surrounded the party's tent.

The formation's activist Bernat Bernabéu recorded images of the harassment, with dozens of people chanting against their formation. He also reports death threats and an egg being thrown at the face of a six-year-old girl. The Mossos had to escort Aliança Catalana activists to prevent greater harm.

Aliança Catalana activists in Lleida were also pursued and harassed this Sant Jordi. Banners and graffiti appeared calling them "fascists." The party stated that "despite the constant persecutions and attempts to boycott, the Sant Jordi stall in Lleida was a resounding success."

Next to the Aliança Catalana stall in Tarragona, a banner with the slogan "now and always antifascists" also appeared. The formation highlighted the "success" of the day, despite attempts to intimidate their activists.

Vox Has Also Been Targeted by Attacks

Vox has also reported harassment at some of their tents during the Sant Jordi day. In Sabadell, far-left activists heckled Vox activists and attempted to censor their stall. "In response to their cries, our pride for our Catalan culture," Vox Sabadell posted on their social media.

They also attacked the Vox stall in Barcelona, where they threw garbage bags and heckled the activists. Gonzalo de Oro and Joan Garriga condemned this attack. Ignacio Garriga also stated that Vox is the one that sets up the most tents, and that bothers the separatists.