VIDEO | They Catch the Foreigner Who Smashed Several Cars in Mollet and Social Media Explode

Last Saturday, April 5, a man caused damage to more than thirty cars parked on the public road in Mollet del Vallès. The events occurred around two in the afternoon. Several residents of the area alerted the Municipal Police about the individual's behavior.

The neighbors recorded the incident with their mobile phones. In the videos, the subject is seen hitting the vehicles for no apparent reason, mainly breaking windows and glass. The residents were incredulous to see how the man destroyed the cars without being stopped.

| Europa Press

Shortly after, two neighbors recorded the exact moment when the man broke another car and was caught red-handed. "Call the police!, call the police!" the neighbors say. One of them, a woman, says very angrily, "You're going to pay for my car's windows!" The images quickly went viral on social media, capturing the public's outrage:

Arrested and at the Disposal of the Mossos

The subject was finally arrested by the Mollet Municipal Police, who arrived at the scene after the witnesses' call. Upon being identified, it was discovered that the man had several cuts on his hands, caused by the broken car glass. After his arrest, he was taken to Mollet Hospital for medical attention.

This incident has caused a great impact on social media, where users have commented on the seriousness of the events. Some have described it as "surreal," while others point out that, although the man will go to trial, he might not be able to pay for the damages. "Insolvency: he will go to trial, and since he has nothing, he can't pay anything," users lament.

The Mollet del Vallès Municipal Police have confirmed that the man is accused of causing damage to at least 31 vehicles. After being treated at the hospital, he was placed at the disposal of the Mossos d'Esquadra. The question that the neighbors of Mollet now have is whether this person will be removed from the public road or, on the contrary, will be released, as is already common.