Provisional Release for Two Foreigners Accused of Raping a Woman in Terrassa

Massive Outrage Over Judge's Decision to Release Two Foreigners Accused of Raping a Woman in Terrassa. The magistrate has ordered provisional release despite the atrocity of the reported events and the 15 prior offenses accumulated by one of the alleged strikers.

According to Metrópoli, a 37-year-old woman reported being the victim of a brutal rape in a private residence in Terrassa last Sunday. The victim also identified the perpetrators, who turned out to be her friend's boyfriend and another acquaintance. The mentioned media outlet has revealed the details of the report.

The woman admitted to having arranged to meet at her friend's house to smoke marijuana together. On the way, she met her friend's boyfriend, who joined her to the residence. He then left, only to reappear after a while with a friend, with whom he perpetrated the rape.

Brutally Raped by Two South Americans

Cubito and Sebas, of South American origin, provided the victim with a laced joint. She began to feel unwell, a moment one of the strikers took advantage of to take her phone to leave her incommunicado.

According to the victim, she was raped by the two while one of them choked her. She claims she was hit in the face and that different objects were inserted into her. Her friend not only witnessed the scene but held her during the four hours the assault lasted.

The report also includes what she heard from one of them, which is highly concerning. During the rape, he told his friend not to leave "marks," so they wouldn't end up like in Madrid. This means both could also be involved in another sexual assault.

The case has come to light thanks to a video by Dani Esteve from Desokupa on his YouTube channel. Despite the social outcry, the prior offenses of one of the strikers, and the brutality of the assault, the two detainees are already free.

A Recurrent Judge

The shadow of suspicion now extends over the judge, Marcos Melendi, who has made other controversial decisions in sexual assault cases. Marcos Melendi López is a judge at the Investigative Court number 4 of Terrassa. The same one who ordered provisional release for one of the rapists of the Manada de Sabadell.

This case was very controversial because the offender took advantage of the precautionary measure to escape and remains at large. In 2019, he and his friends took an 18-year-old girl to an abandoned house to rape her.

But it's not the only 'slip' of Judge Melendi, who a month ago released another accused of rape in Terrassa. The man, from a shantytown camp, kidnapped and sexually assaulted his partner. After being released on provisional freedom, he assaulted another woman in the same area.

This magistrate also showed some compassion for a repeat rapist arrested last December in Terrassa. The man had escaped taking advantage of a prison leave. He was detained after injuring several officers, and although the Mossos requested his immediate transfer to prison, the judge set him free.