Aliança Catalana Lays the Foundations for Its Growth With an Eye on 2027

The latest survey by the Catalan CIS revealed that in less than a year Aliança Catalana has managed to multiply its voting expectations by five. But the party leadership knows that it is not enough to grow in the polls. To consolidate their political project, they need to expand their base and continue their territorial implementation.

The party took an important step next weekend with the celebration of its First Training School in Platja d’Aro. An event that had more than 200 attendees and where the main ideological axes were addressed. Topics such as local management, with an eye on the 2027 municipal elections.

| Aliança Catalana

Aliança Catalana has claimed this space for training and discussion as "key to the consolidation and ideological and strategic strength of the party." In addition to activists and sympathizers from all the regions of the territory, it had a wide representation of the party's organic leaders.

Lectures and Discussion on Ideology and Strategy

Albert Santandreu and Anna Flores, councilors in Ripoll, as well as Ferran Clavera, from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, participated in the event. They spoke about municipal management, sharing local experiences and models of municipal management.

The Secretary of Institutional Relations, Aurora Fornós, addressed the legal aspects of the party and the institutional pressure exerted by rivals such as the pro-separatism movement. With special attention to the sanitary cordon proposed by PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP in Parliament.

The Secretary of Training, Jordi Aragonès, and the Secretary of Organization, Oriol Ges, also participated. Aragonès offered a master class on one of the party's ideological axes, the incompatibility of Islam with the West. Ges highlighted the party's growth, which is emerging as the rising force in Catalan separatism.

Guillem Espaulella provided insights on public speaking and keys to improving communication strategies for political action. Pau Nadal, the party's Head of Foreign Affairs, gave a presentation on the geopolitical position.

With an Eye on the Municipal Elections

The event also featured the intervention of Sílvia Orriols, who outlined the trajectory of Aliança Catalana up to this point. She drew a parallel between the historical reconquest initiated in Ripoll and the new Catalan reconquest that Aliança Catalana is leading.

The party valued the training school very positively and announced a new training day in Tortosa on July 5. Aliança Catalana has "the will to continue decentralizing political and training activity, and to prepare for future municipal and Catalan elections."

| Parlament

The polls currently favor Sílvia Orriols's party, which is by far the one that grows the most in voting intention. The 2027 municipal elections will be the first test after having conquered the mayoralty of Ripoll and having landed with two deputies in Parliament. For this, they place great importance on "territorial implementation and the preparation of the activism" with the training schools.

After conquering Ripoll in 2023, Aliança Catalana has expanded in the inland regions and in territories such as Lleida and Girona. During this time, it has managed to multiply its territorial delegations, important for its territorial implementation. Its main challenges are Barcelona and central Catalonia, where it wants to make a qualitative leap.