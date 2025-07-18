The accused in the Reus crime, a trans woman, enters the women's unit of the prison.

Mervin Thomas, a 27-year-old man of Indian nationality but born in Bahrain, was found dead on Amargura Street in downtown Reus. According to initial reports, a woman killed him in the middle of the street after an attack with a bladed weapon.

As hours passed, more details emerged that changed the story known up to that point. In the end, it turned out that the alleged perpetrator of the crime was actually a trans woman, that is, a biological man.

The person accused of carrying out the attacks that ended Mervin's life was arrested for intentional homicide. Once at the Reus Investigative Court, the judge ordered provisional imprisonment, communicated and without bail. This happened on Wednesday at noon.

The alleged killer, a trans woman, to the women's module of Mas d'Enric

Then, according to what E-Notícies has learned, the person considered responsible for Mervin's murder entered the intake module of the Mas d'Enric penitentiary center. It was not until this Friday that the center's management decided what to do with him. Finally, in the afternoon, he will enter the women's module of this Tarragona prison. This way, this biological man will share space in the prison with women.

