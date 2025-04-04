VIDEO: An Athlete Refuses to Compete Against a Man Self-Identified as a Woman

New Episode of Rebellion by Female Athletes Against the Woke Imposition of Having to Compete with Males Self-Identified as Women. The Protagonist of the Video That Has Gone Viral Is the Fencer Stephanie Turner. It Happened During the Maryland Open Last Weekend, and the Images Are Spreading Like Wildfire.

The Tournament Organization Forced Her to Compete Against the Trans Athlete Redmond Sullivan, Male by Gender but Who Considers Himself a Woman.

Sports Authorities Consider That Gender Self-Identification Is Sufficient to Include Males in Female Competitions. But More and More Female Athletes Are Denouncing It, and They Refuse to Compete Against Trans Women.

In This Case, the Fencer Stephanie Turner Removed Her Mask and Knelt in Front of Her Opponent. She Informed the Judge of Her Intention Not to Compete Against Her Opponent Due to the Physical Advantage Granted by Being Male.

She Herself Explained That She Made the Decision the Night Before, Upon Seeing That She Had Been Matched Against Sullivan. The Fencer Already Knew the Case Because She Had Read an Article About This Trans Athlete Last Year.

"I Saw That I Was Going to Compete with Redmond, and I Told Myself Okay, I'm Going to Kneel," She Told Fox News. She Also Explained Her Reasons. "I Told Them I Refused to Fence Because This Person Is a Man and I Am a Woman, and This Is a Women's Tournament."

Turner's Courage

Turner Assures That at the Moment of Doing It She Was Nervous, but Also Sure of Her Decision. "I'm Sorry, I Can't Do This, I'm a Woman and He's a Man, and This Is a Women's Tournament," She Told the Judge.

She Claims That She Acted as a Protest Against the U.S. Federation, Which Has Repeatedly Ignored Women's Protests About This Situation.

According to Her Own Account, Redmond Approached Her to Inquire About Her Condition, Thinking She Had Been Injured. She Told Him "I Have a Lot of Affection and Respect for You," but "I Can't Fence with You." Her Opponent Told Her That He Had the Support of the Federation and Warned Her That If She Didn't Fight, She Would Receive a Severe Penalty.

Indeed, Turner Was Expelled from the Tournament "for Serious Rule Violations or Unsportsmanlike Conduct."

Later, They Showed the Athlete a Copy of the Federation's Transgender Policy and Made Her Sign a Document Accepting the Imposed Sanction. Turner Signed the Document Under Protest and Was Led Outside the Venue.

USA Fencing Statement

USA Fencing, the U.S. Fencing Federation, Issued a Statement About the Incident. They Claim to Have Enacted Their Policy for Transgender and Non-Binary Athletes in 2023. This Is Based on the Principle That "All People Should Have the Opportunity to Participate in Sports."

"We Respect the Views of All Parties," the Statement Says, "and It's Important for the Fencing Community to Engage in the Debate." But They Also Request "Respect" in Their Tournaments and Make It Clear That the Agreed Regulations Must Be Followed.

Turner Hopes That Her Gesture, Captured in Images and Viralized on Social Media, Will Help Raise Awareness About This Issue. Female Athletes Opposed to the Participation of Trans in Female Competitions Are Organizing on Platforms Like ICONS. Turner Is Aware That "I May Have Ruined My Sports Career," but She Considers It More Important to "Defend Women's Sports."