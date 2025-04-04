Immigration is the major issue in the West, and Catalonia is no exception. In fact, Catalonia very well reflects the deep tensions that arise from this phenomenon. The reason is as simple as Catalonia has experienced enormous demographic growth in a short time. It is enough to look at successive demographic surveys to observe this reality.

The latest of these surveys (CEO) showed that 47% of Junts voters believe there is too much immigration in Catalonia. This figure marks a considerable increase compared to the 25% recorded in 2020. The change reflects a growing concern about immigration levels among the party's voter base.

| Europa Press

Lluís Pérez Lozano, a professor at UPF, highlighted on social media that this trend has increased in recent years. In 2024, 42% of Junts voters agreed with the phrase "With so much immigration, one no longer feels at home." This evolution contrasts with the data from ERC (23% in 2020 and 30% in 2024) and PSC (29% and 33%):

This change of opinion among the conservative electorate has led to a shift of votes toward Aliança Catalana, much firmer on the immigration issue. According to the CEO as well, Junts is already losing about seven deputies to AC. This situation has led Junts to strengthen its discourse while trying to avoid labels of "radical," "racist," or "far-right."

In fact, Junts has started a tour of 43 Catalan localities with the implicit goal of curbing AC's territorial expansion. This strategy focuses on regaining the support of voters who have migrated to Orriols's party. Additionally, AC is already looking toward the 2027 municipal elections, which strengthens its voter base at the local level.

| Europa Press

Turull Seeks Balance

Jordi Turull, the secretary-general of Junts, has tried to distance himself from Orriols's messages. In a recent meeting, Turull called for "moving away from hatred of the different" when discussing immigration. According to him, the integration of immigrants is key to economic development, but it must be done in a controlled manner.

The secretary-general of Junts emphasized that immigrants must play a key role in the Catalan economy. However, he stressed that it is necessary to offer "tools" to ensure their effective integration. He assured that Catalan must be the language of inclusion to facilitate their adaptation to the country. The question many are asking is why Junts has come up with this measure now.

What is evident is that the issue of immigration is a difficult topic for Junts, which feels pressure from both AC and the establishment. The two years remaining until the regional and municipal elections will be key to analyzing Junts's change of course. The great risk Junts faces is having based its change of discourse on the PSOE's concessions on immigration. Two years are few.