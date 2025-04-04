PSC, JxCAT, ERC, Comuns, and CUP Reject a Vox Motion Against Squatting

The Sabadell City Council plenary rejected a motion presented by Vox on Monday to intensify the fight against illegal squatting. The proposal was dismissed by the votes against from PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP, who rejected the approach. The debate highlighted the political division on this issue and each party's stance on this social scourge.

Vox's motion sought, among other measures, the creation of an office to assist victims of squatting. It also proposed updating the municipal register to prevent illegal and fraudulent registration. Additionally, it suggested providing the Local Police with more resources and training, as well as collaborating more closely with the Mossos d'Esquadra to expedite the eviction of illegal occupants.

Vox's spokesperson in Sabadell, Nuria Acacio, defended the motion by highlighting that it addressed the concerns of affected property owners. According to Acacio, the initiative aimed to make visible a real problem that leaves many citizens helpless. Despite the rejection of the motion, Acacio reaffirmed her commitment to continue seeking more effective solutions to address squatting in the city and in Catalonia.

| Europa Press

A Real Problem

The phenomenon of squatting in Catalonia remains a growing concern. In 2024, more than 6,000 completed squats and 2,000 attempts were recorded, which equates to an average of 23 break-ins per day. Although a significant portion of these squats affects vacant or under-construction homes, the impact on neighborhoods and the real estate market remains notable.

From the Government of Catalonia, the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, replied to the criticisms from Vox and the PP about the lack of strong measures. Parlon emphasized that more than 60% of the squats occur in unoccupied or under-construction properties, which should be treated differently. She added that the authorities are taking action, but it is a complex problem that can't be solved solely with security measures.

The debate around squatting continues to polarize Catalan political parties. Vox and the PP argue that the Govern and the pro-separatism movement have been permissive with illegal squatting and demand a toughening of the laws. On the other hand, the Govern insists that a more balanced approach is necessary, considering the social causes behind squatting without losing sight of security and public order.