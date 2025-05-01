Video: The Applauded Reaction of a Pedestrian to a Maghrebi's Attempted Robbery

New Episode of Insecurity in Catalonia That, as Usual, Only Social Media Make Visible. On This Occasion, the Images Show What Appears to Be a Tourist Who Has Managed to Hold Down an Alleged Thief on the Ground. Immediately After, the Police Take Charge of the Situation, Earning the Applause and Approval of the People Present.

This Video Has Reached More Than 155,000 Views and Hundreds of Comments. As Is Also Usual, Users Express Their Outrage at the Increase in Insecurity, Clearly Linked to Certain Groups. "It's a Shame," "But the Problem Is the Laws, the Judges Then Release Them...," Some Users Lament:

For Now, the New Political Authorities of Catalonia, Led by PSC, Have Launched Security Plans. Recently, for Example, the Govern de la Generalitat Deployed a Large Mossos Operation to Catch Repeat Offenders. Meanwhile, Figures Like Mayor Collboni Have Had Very Harsh Words Against the Problem, Calling It a "Scourge."

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The Underlying Problem

However, the Problem of Criminal Recidivism Is Related to Judicial Ineffectiveness, Not to the Security Competencies of an Autonomous Community. Until the Legal Modifications Approved by the Congress of Deputies Come into Force, Criminal Recidivism Will Continue. The Reason Is That It Operates in a Legal Void That Allows Unbelievable Situations, with Criminals Literally Accumulating Hundreds of Arrests.

This Explains Why Municipal Politicians Who Have Opposed This Problem More Clearly Have Achieved Very Good Electoral Results. The Clearest Example Is Xavier García Albiol in Badalona, Who Already Has an Absolute Majority. Likewise, the Pattern Is Observed in Other Localities Like Figueres or Calella. Even CUP Has Called for Fighting Against Recidivism in the Cities They Govern, Such as Berga or Girona.

What Is Clear Is That the Problem of Insecurity Is a Political Problem That, for the Moment, Has Already Penalized Parties Like ERC and Comuns a Lot. The Big Question Is Whether PSC Will Be Able to Escape This Dynamic in the Upcoming Municipal (and Regional) Elections.