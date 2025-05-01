Vox Reports Attempted Assault on a Minor by Two Maghrebis in Terrassa

Vox councilor in Terrassa Alicia Tomás reported this Wednesday an attempted assault by two Maghrebis on a 13-year-old girl. According to a video she posted on her social media, they tried to assault the minor "with violence and intimidation." It happened in Ca n'Anglada, one of the neighborhoods in Terrassa with the most immigration and insecurity.

| Terrassa Digital

"Why didn't you find out? Because the strikers are of Maghrebi origin, and for the mayor[Jordi Ballart], it's more important to protect the narrative that keeps him in power." This is how the councilor denounced what is happening in her city.

Alicia Tomás thus stands as a spokesperson for "the victims of wild culturalism," and sends a message to Ballart: "There will be no sanction or threat that muzzles the truth. We will continue to denounce the criminal reality that you and yours have established in Terrassa."

The Ballart-Vox War Intensifies

The municipal plenary session raised yesterday the initiation of a sanctioning file against the Vox councilor. The Terrassa city council agreed yesterday with only Vox abstaining to raise the sanctioning file against Vox spokesperson Alicia Tomás.

The events date back to the last plenary session, last Friday. The mayor suspended the session due to the T-jersey worn by Alicia Tomás with the message "why does Ballart silence the rapes in Terrassa?" The municipal government party, TotxTerrassa, led by former socialist Jordi Ballart, announced legal actions against Alicia Tomás and Vox.

Additionally, the mayor reported on social media being the target of a campaign of attacks by the far right. Meanwhile, Alicia Tomás accused Ballart's government of wanting to muzzle Vox for conveying the reality of what is happening in Terrassa.

Messages of Support for the Councilor

Despite the official narrative, Terrassa has been suffering from an increase in crime, especially in working-class neighborhoods. Last year, crimes against sexual freedom increased by 44%, and sexual assaults with penetration by 16%. The rest of the crimes classified as attacks against sexual freedom grew by 73%.

| Ministerio Interior

Alicia Tomás has received numerous messages of support after yesterday's publication denouncing the attempted sexual assault. Oriol wonders "how come we always have to find out about these things through Alicia and they never appear in the media." "If we don't find out that some savages tried to rape a girl, it's because it's not of interest," lamented Toni.

She also received many messages of support regarding the sanctioning file, urging her not to "take a step back." The Vox spokesperson in Terrassa has become an emerging figure in her party. In the upcoming municipal elections, she could be a surprise.