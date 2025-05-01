Video | Chaos in Barcelona While Subsidized Media Stay Silent

Panic in the center of Barcelona. Once again, most of the subsidized press decides to hide it.

A foreign man from Central Europe caused chaos this Tuesday in the Gothic Quarter of the Catalan capital by running with a machete in hand. One person was injured in the head, although they seem to be safe. As for the striker, he was arrested. The system has already stated that the man might have mental problems.

| Redes sociales

The issue is trying to keep people from being afraid despite the evident rise in violence in our country. But while politicians and their subsidized press, from their offices and newsrooms, try to make you believe that nothing is happening and that it's just your perception, you are the one who can't even walk peacefully through the center of your city.

Then they'll tell you that these are isolated cases. Yes, of course. Like the Mossos officer who had his head opened the other day in a neighborhood in Lleida when he was trying to stop a mass brawl. Like the 13-year-old boy who was beaten at the gates of a school last week. Like the case of the man stabbed a few days ago in Mataró in a fight between squatters. Or like the street battle that took place in Reus, also a few days ago, with knives and brass knuckles.